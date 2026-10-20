Sewage in their yards, residents press City Hall for answers

NORWALK, Conn. — No one disputes the Sept. 13 storm that dumped nearly six inches of rain on the city was a rare event — with a .02 percent chance of happening in any given year, according to meteorologists.

But for a group of residents in the Buckingham Place and Lockwood Lane area who saw manholes popped and their properties flooded with sewage in the aftermath, the damage wouldn’t have been so bad had the city and Water Pollution Control Authority done more to keep stormwater out of the sewer system after spending millions on projects designed to do just that.

Like a simple “inflow and infiltration” test in which technicians isolate a section of sewer line using pneumatic plugs and then blow smoke through it to see if any comes out of any breaks or illegal tie-ins.

“There is no reason why the city can’t go the extra mile and spend $150 to smoke the line to figure out if residents are plugged into the line legally,” Anthony Pavia, a Buckingham Place resident who detailed more than a decade of sewage headaches, said during an interview last week. “The city doesn’t know what the hell they have.”

Following the Sept. 13 storm, Pavia and a handful of his neighbors reached out to city officials with videos showing a manhole cover overflowing and testimonials about the aftermath, including sewage, toilet paper and other debris left in their yards.

In a Sept. 17 email Pavia said the WPCA’s response was “insufficient given the severity of flooding out of that manhole,” asking for cleanup work of remaining debris and more inspections and assessments to prevent similar overflows in the future.

“Investigate why stormwater infiltrated the sanitary sewer system at this capacity, and explain why the line failed to flow properly into the Lockwood Lane main,” Pavia wrote. “A visiting (WPCA contractor) Veolia crew noted that flow on Lockwood Lane was hydraulically damming the Buckingham line, leading to the backup. Although the city modified the sewer manhole bench on Lockwood Lane in 2022 to resolve this exact problem, the mitigation was clearly unsuccessful.”

A week later, Ralph Kolb, the WPCA’s senior environmental engineer, replied with an e-mail noting the severity of the Sept. 13 rainfall, comparing it to 2021 storms Elsa and Ida, and said towns throughout the region experienced similar challenges, “including overflows from manholes, discharges from permitted emergency outfalls, and basement backups.”

When water falls at the rate of 2 to 3 inches during such storms, Kolb said, there is simply “more water entering the system than can be accommodated.

“When this occurs, excess flows need somewhere to go and may emerge from manholes and other locations that serve as emergency ‘safety valves,’” he wrote. “Without these ‘safety valves,’ wastewater is more likely to back up into homes, other buildings, and cause catastrophic long-term damage to the wastewater treatment system.”

Stormwater can enter the sewer system through “multiple other pathways,” he said, such as roof drains and leaders, sump pumps, driveway drains, and floor or yard drains “illicitly connected” to the sewer system.

Kolb said the city took steps to clean impacted areas the day after the storm and returned more than a week later to perform a “thorough cleaning and disinfection of the area.” The city is also in the process of implementing projects on Hubbells Lane and Beacon Street intended to mitigate any issues, he said.

Pavia and neighbors who own three properties sent a subsequent request Oct. 12 to city officials including Mayor Barbara Smyth thanking Kolb for his responses but saying their “core questions and concerns remain unaddressed or require further clarification.”

They cited the comment from a Veolia crew member Sept. 13 that the sewer line from Lockwood Lane was blocking flow from Buckingham Place , asking if that indicated “a system design flaw or an inherent limitation of the system.”

They also said it was “deeply concerning that a significant volume of stormwater is entering these relatively new lines, which were specifically designed to be separated from the stormwater system.”

In addition, they took umbrage with the characterization the system worked as designed “when a manhole cover was forced off for two hours, resulting in raw sewage flowing across our property.” And they asked if lines in the area had ever been smoke- or dye-tested to test for improper or illicit connections.

The city’s communications office did not respond to messages seeking comment on the issues raised by Pavia and his neighbors. But in a letter emailed to them Monday from the Westport-based law firm Verrill, which represents the WPCA, Matthew Todaro, a partner at the firm, reiterated Kolb’s points and noted “the volume and intensity of rainfall” varied significantly in different parts of the city: 6.21 inches at the wastewater treatment plant, 5.84 inches at the health department, and 5.03 inches at the Perry Avenue pump station.

“As a result, the impacts experienced in a particular location during one storm do not mean that the same impacts will occur in that location during a future storm,” Todaro wrote in the letter. “Nor do such impacts, standing alone, indicate that something is wrong with the collection system, or provide a sound basis for redirecting system-wide investments and resources to a single location.”

The letter detailed work done in the area dating back to 2012 and said that while the city enforces rules prohibiting illicit connections while reviewing plans for new construction projects or remodels, it can only do so much.

“Given the City’s limited resources, the need to use taxpayer dollars efficiently, and the very low likelihood of a storm of the magnitude experienced on September 13, the City is, at this time, focusing its efforts on reducing inflow and infiltration from publicly owned portions of the collection system and addressing potential illicit

private connections through the planning board process, rather than through neighborhood smoke testing and a door-to-door investigation of citizens’ private homes,” Todaro wrote.

Pavia disputed some of the assertions from Todaro’s letter Monday but declined to comment further, saying he wanted to confer with his neighbors before offering a fuller response.

During the WPCA’s monthly meeting Monday, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares gave a presentation detailing more than $20 million of recent sewer projects, with more than $177 million to come, including a $54 million “comprehensive wet weather flow reduction program.”

Work completed has given the city more capacity.

“With all the proactive work that we have been doing, we have been able to really minimize the average of the flow in the last few years,” she said.

Of course, that’s cold comfort to owners and residents of the five properties citywide where she said sewers overflowed into people’s basements. Fourteen other overflows occurred in the public rights-of-way or in driveways, she said.

“We don’t want any of those, but it was inevitable in that situation with the type of storm that we received,” she said.