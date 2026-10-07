Mayor Barbara Smyth gives the 2026 State of the City Address. (Photo by Ashley RK Smith)

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Barbara Smyth said the city is strong but still has hard work ahead as she gave her first State of the City address Tuesday morning.

Smyth spoke at a breakfast hosted by the chamber of commerce. She took office Jan. 2 and said she has spent her first 10 months listening and trying to fix how City Hall works.

“I’m just getting started.” Mayor of the City of Norwalk, Barbara Smyth

Budget and taxes

Smyth said she started the year facing a tough budget. Health care costs rose 14%, six union contracts were negotiated at once, and the city faced a new property revaluation.

To help, she said the city made staffing changes expected to save about $1.1 million a year. Leaders now review jobs when they open up instead of filling them right away.

Smyth also pointed to new money. A tax sale brought in more than $6 million. The city found more than 2,600 cars owned by Norwalk residents but registered elsewhere, and it has collected more than $156,000 in taxes from those vehicles.

Norwalk also got about $1.9 million more in state school aid and kept its AAA bond rating, which helps the city borrow money at lower rates.

Flooding and roads

Former Mayor Harry Rilling listens to the State of the City address. (Photo by Ashley RK Smith)

Smyth said the city has paved more than 10 miles of road and finished more than six miles of sidewalks this year. Work at Friendly Pond to reduce flooding is done, and the next phase is planned at Broad River. The city is also replacing the Keeler Brook pump station, which was badly damaged in an August 2024 storm. The new one will be built outside the floodplain.

She called the Sept. 13 flood a 500-year storm and said stopping flooding remains a top priority.

Schools and children

The new Norwalk High School is on track to open in fall 2027, Smyth said. The state is paying 80% of the cost. West Rocks Middle School is next on the list.

Smyth announced a new group called the Mayor’s Cabinet for Children. It will bring together schools, city staff, and community groups. Its first focus will be mental health for middle school students.

She also said Norwalk opened its first city-run recreation center at 98 South Main St.

Growth and housing

Smyth said Norwalk should grow, but not just for growth’s sake. She said she wants more business tax money so homeowners do not carry as much of the load. She said “affordable” housing needs to be truly affordable, and that the city is looking at city-owned land and empty buildings for projects, including ways for people to buy homes.

She said the first phase of the Wall Street makeover is nearly done, with phase two starting next summer. Work is also planned along the Martin Luther King Jr. corridor, backed by $3 million in state money. Broad River Fields are set to start this spring.

“We may come from different neighborhoods, different backgrounds, and sometimes have very different opinions about what Norwalk needs. But we share this city, and we share a responsibility for its future.” Mayor of the City of Norwalk, Barbara Smyth

Safety and other plans

Smyth said police data shows fewer property crimes and fewer crimes against people than last year. She also said the city plans to move permits online and will hold a public enforcement panel in November. She created the Mayor’s Council on Culture and Civic Belonging and a partnership with Stamford and Danbury called the Tri-City Municipal Partnership.

Smyth did not claim every problem is fixed. She named affordability, traffic, flooding, and the Walk Bridge project as ongoing challenges.