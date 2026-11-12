NORWALK, Conn. — Some heroes never say the words “I’m a veteran.” On Wednesday, Norwalk took a little time to say thank you anyway.

Veterans, their families and city leaders filled City Hall for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

There were flags, music and a few tears. Guest speaker Bob King, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, shared a story that hit close to home.

As a boy, he knew a World War II Navy veteran named Carl Rosen, who lived up the road from his grandmother.

After King’s grandfather died, Rosen quietly looked after her. He mowed her lawn, fixed her siding and repaired her front walkway.

“I didn’t understand it at the time,” King told the crowd.

Rosen was showing him that service doesn’t end when you take off the uniform.

King asked everyone to keep that spirit alive by coaching a team, mentoring a student or simply showing up for a neighbor.

Mayor Barbara Smyth spoke warmly of her five great uncles who served in World War II. She said gratitude should not last just one day.

At the 11th hour, the room went silent.

A rifle volley rang out, followed by Taps and “Amazing Grace.” Then the American Festival Band played the songs of each military branch, and veterans rose to their feet one by one as they heard their own.

Soprano Allison Faye closed the music with “God Bless America.”

Afterward, guests shared coffee, hugs and handshakes at a reception.