SoNo Collection steps up for Norwalk Conservatory as college hunts for a stage

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Conservatory has had to move its shows out of town for years because it cannot find a stage big enough in Norwalk. This fall, the SoNo Collection mall is giving the college a temporary home.

Danny Loftus George, president of the conservatory, said the college has staged most of its productions in Bridgeport because affordable theater space in Norwalk is hard to find.

“It’s been really hard to grow an audience base and build a theatrical presence,” George said.

None of the conservatory’s own buildings can fit a full production, George said. The school has a black box theater at 24 Belden Ave. that mostly hosts student shows. It also uses other small spaces.

For most shows, the college has rented the Klein and the Downtown Cabaret in Bridgeport. This year, the Downtown Cabaret was supposed to host the fall show. Then the building was sold.

That left the school scrambling just weeks before its first show. Designers and sound crews were already hired, and the college had already paid for the show rights.

“We had to kind of pick up the pieces and figure out what to do,” George said.

The conservatory asked local businesses for help. George said the SoNo Collection was the only one that found a way to make it work.

“They went above and beyond,” he said.

The mall is renting space to the conservatory until December for far less than a normal tenant would pay, George said.

For “The Wild Party,” which runs Oct. 8 to 18, crews turned the former Pinstripes bowling alley into a speakeasy-style bar. Next to it, they built a theater with new staging, lighting, and sets. The bowling lanes are still there, and the crew is working around them.

The seats surround the stage on several sides, so the audience sits close to the actors. There is no balcony. General admission tickets cost $25 to $50.

After “The Wild Party,” the conservatory will move to the second floor of EQ Three, a vacant former furniture store at the mall. It will hold its gala performances there, along with “The Odyssey” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.” George said the school is working with Norwalk Public Schools and other districts to bring students to “The Odyssey.”

George said he hopes the shows bring more people to the mall’s shops and restaurants.

The mall space is only a short-term fix. George said the conservatory expects to return to Bridgeport after December for “Cinderella.” It also wants to stage “Once on This Island” in Norwalk but has no place for it yet.

“We can’t keep going on like this,” George said.

George said the school is also considering a merger with the University of Bridgeport. It has also looked at Stamford. If a merger happens, the conservatory would be folded into the university and its Norwalk programs would end. No timeline has been set.

“All I want to do is grow in Norwalk,” George said.

The conservatory will hold its Purple Gala on Nov. 7. George said people can also donate or volunteer.