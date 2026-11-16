Speak Up: City Meeting for the Week of Nov. 16

Monday: November 16

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Fair Housing Advisory Commission will review its proposed 2027 meeting schedule and hear the Fair Housing Officer’s report.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Traffic Authority will vote on partial road closures for the Boston Buildup 10K, a request from event organizer Jim Gerweck. It will also consider a proposed No Parking regulation on the east side of Brooklawn Avenue, brought by Ben Yeung of Transportation, Mobility and Parking.

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Police Commission will recognize Detective Kevin Versace as October Officer of the Month. It will then hear the department’s monthly reports for October, starting with the Chief’s executive report. Next come the patrol and investigative services report, the community policing and training report, and the administration report.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Water Pollution Control Authority will vote on a proposed private sanitary sewer extension at 210 Richards Avenue. Technical analyses found that the city’s sewer system and treatment plant can handle the added flow, and the extension must follow the city’s sewer permit process and main extension policy adopted in July 2021. Members will also refer the project to the Planning Commission for a report and recommendation, and to the City Council’s Public Works Committee for approval.

Members will discuss four engineering projects: the final settling tanks upgrade at the treatment plant, drainage and sewer separation work on Bettswood Road and Barbara Drive, rehabilitation of the Fort Point pump station sewershed, and 30% preliminary design for Bouton Street. Two construction projects are also up for discussion: the Keeler Brook pump station replacement and the Beacon Street sanitary sewer replacement.

BOE Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Curriculum & Instruction Committee will review updates to the high school and elementary school social studies curricula and may take action on them. It will also review an update on the high school math pilot.

Tuesday: November 17

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of November 15 at 7:52 p.m.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Affordable Housing Account Committee will discuss the funding criteria for the Affordable Housing Account. It will hear from Norwalk’s Housing Authority and affordable housing advocates to help inform its decisions

Board of Education Business Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom and City Council Chambers

The Board of Education will recognize the CABE Board of Distinction Award and National Native American Heritage Month.

The Chair’s report covers the budget and an update on AI and digital learning. The interim Superintendent will report on Schools of Distinction, upcoming kindergarten changes, and next steps after the community forum.

A consent vote bundles personnel actions, budget transfers, the October 20 minutes, and three field trips: Center for Global Studies to the Japan Bowl in Washington, D.C., Center for Global Studies to a UN conference in New York City, and Ponus Ridge to Nickelodeon Universe.

The Board will then vote on appointing Ashley Glaude as assistant principal of Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy and Carolina Martino as assistant principal of Silvermine Dual Magnet School.

It will also vote on electing Garrett Oliver as vice chair. The Board will also review the monthly financial report.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of November 15 at 7:52 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Ordinance Committee will discuss and vote on changes to Chapter 55 of the city code, which covers demolition delay. It will also take up two proposed changes to the noise ordinance, Chapter 68. One covers blasting. The other covers site work, construction, and demolition activities, and cites two parts of that subsection, 68-6(B)(6)(a) and (b). The agenda doesn’t say what the proposed changes are.

Wednesday: November 18

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Harbor Management Commission will review two coastal site plan review referrals, one for 34 Splitrock Road and one for 44 Sammis Street. The Chairperson will report on a notification about the Norwalk Yacht Club dredge project. Members will also hear reports from the Shellfish Commission and the Harbor Master. Its committees will report too: Mooring and Harbor Safety, Finance, Plans and Recommendations, Newsletter/Website, and Water Quality.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of November 15 at 7:52 p.m.

Canceled

BOE Policy Committee Meeting

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Board of Education’s Policy Committee will review two student policies and may take action on them. One is Policy 5006, on drugs and alcohol use by students. The other is Policy 5038, on personal mobility devices, which is a draft.

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Location: Zoom

This public hearing is on proposed rental rates for two city facilities: room rentals at the Norwalk Community Recreation Center and facility rentals at Gallaher Mansion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of November 15 at 7:52 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of November 15 at 7:52 p.m.

Thursday: November 19

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of November 15 at 7:52 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of November 15 at 7:52 p.m.

Friday: November 20

No meetings scheduled

Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.