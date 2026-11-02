Speak Up: City Meeting for the Week of Nov. 2

Monday: November 2

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The group will plan its World Day of Remembrance event on Nov. 14, including the program, volunteers and supplies, and review how the Walk, Bike & Roll to School event went.

Members will also hear a report from their education subcommittee on Board of Education Policy 5038, which covers school safety, and talk about e-bike safety flyers, asking for verified crash data, and picking a lead for Open Streets 2027. They will look at the November newsletter, website updates, videos about the Wilson Avenue and Roton Avenue roundabout and the Norwalk River Valley Trail, and the launch of the Norwalkie Award.

Under new business, they will review the 2026 strategic plan, set 2027 priorities, go over the budget, consider buying a portable outreach table, and finish the guide for new commissioners. Staff updates include a letter of support for grant funding for the proposed roundabout from Transportation, Mobility and Parking, the Redevelopment Agency’s plan to reconnect neighborhoods near South Norwalk and Wall Street, the Health Department’s walking programs, and state updates on the Route 7/15 interchange and the Route 7 corridor between Norwalk and Wilton.

Canceled

Tuesday: November 3

Canceled

Wednesday: November 4

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will vote on a plan to lift a single-family home at 7 Twilight Place to meet federal flood rules. The plan also adds new rooms, driveways, a deck, a patio, and an in-ground pool next to Norwalk Harbor.

It will also hold four public hearings. The first is a request to change 4 Van Tassell Court from a small printmaking business to a car sales business. The second is a request for a back-lit sign on the cornice of 200 Connecticut Ave. The third is a set of changes to the city’s zoning rules. These would allow storage as a side use at personal service businesses such as salons, change how accessory dwelling units (small extra homes on a lot, like a backyard cottage) are approved, and lower the parking required for those units and for townhouses.

They would also change how large apartment projects are approved in mixed-use and commercial zones. The fourth is a separate rule change to allow retail sales in the SD-MC zone. Commissioners will also review and approve the 2027 meeting calendar.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Nov. 1 at 7:25 a.m.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location:

No agenda posted as of Nov. 1 at 7:25 a.m.

Canceled

Canceled

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Nov. 1 at 7:25 a.m.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Nov. 1 at 7:25 a.m.

Thursday: November 5

SHELLFISH COMMISSION

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission’s agenda is mostly routine. Members will hear regular reports from the treasurer, secretary, Health Department, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Police and Harbor Management. They will also get updates on water quality, permits and advisory matters. No specific old business, new business or discussion items are listed.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Nov. 1 at 7:25 a.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Nov. 1 at 7:25 a.m.

Friday: November 6

No meetings scheduled

Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.