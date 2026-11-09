Speak Up: City Meeting for the Week of Nov. 9

Monday: November 9

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will pick up old business on the commission’s plan, a social media update, and the 2026-2027 executive board.

New business includes an award program and a community partner spotlight. The meeting closes with open discussion of community events and commissioners’ concerns.

Tuesday: November 10

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will discuss the traffic graphic box program and plan three events. They are an MLK District event at the Norwalk Community Recreation Center on Jan. 18, 2027, a Slow Art Day event on April 3, 2027, and a Lit Crawl with the Norwalk Public Library on a date still to be set. The agenda also lists an “Events Lead” item without saying what it covers.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Nov. 8 at 7:49 p.m.

State law only requires the city to post an agenda 24 hours before a meeting.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will review a recommendation from its Education Subcommittee on Board of Education Policy 5038 and may ask for a joint talk with schools, police, fire, health and Transportation, Mobility and Parking staff.



Members also plan to request verified crash data on bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters, share an e-bike safety flyer in English and Spanish, and pick a lead for Open Streets 2027.



They will finalize plans for the Nov. 14 World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims and the Norwalkie Award nomination form. New business covers the 2026 annual report, 2027 priorities, the FY26-27 budget and a possible portable outreach table.



Staff updates include a letter of support for the Wilson Avenue at Roton Avenue roundabout, plans to reconnect South Norwalk and Wall Street, and state work on Route 7 and the Route 7/15 interchange.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom or Council Chambers

The City Council will consider four Library Board of Directors picks from Mayor Barbara Smyth: Amy Lynne Kule as a new member, and Moina Noor, Haroldo Williams and Laurel Peters for new terms.

The Council may go into executive session to talk about settling the city’s claim against Albertsons in the national opioid lawsuit. If it settles, the mayor would be allowed to sign the paperwork.

The Council will also vote on:

a three-year deal, with two possible one-year extensions, with Info Quick Solutions for the land records and vital statistics system;

accepting $95,474 in state Youth Service Bureau grants;

adding three rooms (about 4,226 square feet) to the Family and Children Agency’s lease at the Ben Franklin Center, with rent waived from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2027, to help build a senior services program;

an extra $240,000 at most for Star Construction under the Transportation, Mobility and Parking contract (TMP2025-2) for more sidewalks, curbing, street trees and utility moves.

The Council will also set its 2027 meeting calendar.

Wednesday: November 11

Canceled: Veterans Day

Canceled: Veterans Day

Canceled: Veterans Day

Thursday: November 12

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Nov. 8 at 7:49 p.m.

State law only requires the city to post an agenda 24 hours before a meeting.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Nov. 8 at 7:49 p.m.

State law only requires the city to post an agenda 24 hours before a meeting.

Friday: November 13

No meetings scheduled

Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.