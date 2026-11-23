Monday: November 23
No meetings scheduled
Tuesday: November 24
BOARD OF HEALTH
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Zoom
The Board of Health will hear updates on epidemiology (tracking illness and disease in the community) and performance management, which covers how well the health department is meeting its goals.
Members will also review the 2027 meeting schedule and hear the Director’s Report.
URBAN FORESTRY COMMISSION
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Zoom
The Urban Forestry Commission will vote on its 2027 meeting schedule and hear an update on fall 2026 tree planting around the city.
Members will also take up several ongoing projects, including the Richards Avenue roundabout, tree planting plans for the West Avenue median, and landscape improvements and a Liberty elm planting at the Stroffolino Bridge.
The commission will also review updates to its website and the form and steps for nominating a legacy tree.
Under new business, members will discuss city-led streetscape projects. The Norwalk Tree Alliance will also give an update.
CITY COUNCIL
Canceled
Wednesday: November 25
COMMUNITY SERVICES COMMITTEE
Canceled
Thursday: November 26
BOARD OF ETHICS
Canceled
PUBLIC SAFETY AND GENERAL GOVERNMENT COMMITTEE
Canceled
Friday: November 27
No meetings scheduled
Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.
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