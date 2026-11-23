Monday: November 23

No meetings scheduled

Tuesday: November 24

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Zoom

The Board of Health will hear updates on epidemiology (tracking illness and disease in the community) and performance management, which covers how well the health department is meeting its goals.

Members will also review the 2027 meeting schedule and hear the Director’s Report.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The Urban Forestry Commission will vote on its 2027 meeting schedule and hear an update on fall 2026 tree planting around the city.

Members will also take up several ongoing projects, including the Richards Avenue roundabout, tree planting plans for the West Avenue median, and landscape improvements and a Liberty elm planting at the Stroffolino Bridge.

The commission will also review updates to its website and the form and steps for nominating a legacy tree.

Under new business, members will discuss city-led streetscape projects. The Norwalk Tree Alliance will also give an update.

Canceled

Wednesday: November 25

Canceled

Thursday: November 26

Canceled

Canceled

Friday: November 27

No meetings scheduled

Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.