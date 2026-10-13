Speak Up: City Meeting for the Week of Oct. 12

Monday: October 12

No meetings scheduled

Tuesday: October 13

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will review two new wetland applications. They may also consider a request to keep earlier filling and grading next to a wetland at 35 Weatherbell Drive. Members will look at an enforcement case at 51 Fox Run Road over unauthorized site work near a wetland. They also may release or reduce a bond for a project at 36 Range Road.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom and the City Council Chambers

The City Council will vote on a $114,165.51 transfer of Mayor’s Initiative ARPA money to four other ARPA projects and a three-year, $150,457.63 electronic health record software deal with Patagonia Health.

Members will consider adopting the city’s ADA access audit and transition plan, buying a Ford bucket truck for up to $180,000 and a $187,367 contract to renovate the Senior Center patio.

They also will weigh naming the Norwalk High School Band storage building at Andrews Field for Douglas Oravez and ending the pause on new honorary street name applications on Nov. 1. Other items include sole-source building management work with Tucker Mechanical, a storm sewer engineering amendment with CDM Smith and appointments to six boards and commissions.

Wednesday: October 14

Time: 5:55 p.m.

Location: Link

No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.

BOE Finance Committee Meeting

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will review and possibly approve budget transfers for the 2026-27 school year and get an update on how much the district has spent so far this year. They also will review the district’s employee health insurance. Members will vote on minutes from the Sept. 9 meeting.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Commissioners will review a request from Manresa Osprey LLC to change the city’s zoning rules and map to create a new zoning district called Manresa Wilds on Manresa Island. Members will hear a staff report and a recommended action on the request. They will also elect new officers.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will get an update from AECOM, the consulting firm, on the communitywide flood resilience plan. They will also vote on minutes from a past meeting, though the agenda lists “DATE” in place of the actual meeting date.

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.

Thursday: October 15

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.

Friday: October 16

No meetings scheduled

Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.