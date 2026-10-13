Speak Up: City Meeting for the Week of Oct. 12

Monday: October 12
No meetings scheduled
Tuesday: October 13
CONSERVATION COMMISSION
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Members will review two new wetland applications. They may also consider a request to keep earlier filling and grading next to a wetland at 35 Weatherbell Drive. Members will look at an enforcement case at 51 Fox Run Road over unauthorized site work near a wetland. They also may release or reduce a bond for a project at 36 Range Road.
CITY COUNCIL
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Zoom and the City Council Chambers
The City Council will vote on a $114,165.51 transfer of Mayor’s Initiative ARPA money to four other ARPA projects and a three-year, $150,457.63 electronic health record software deal with Patagonia Health.
Members will consider adopting the city’s ADA access audit and transition plan, buying a Ford bucket truck for up to $180,000 and a $187,367 contract to renovate the Senior Center patio.
They also will weigh naming the Norwalk High School Band storage building at Andrews Field for Douglas Oravez and ending the pause on new honorary street name applications on Nov. 1. Other items include sole-source building management work with Tucker Mechanical, a storm sewer engineering amendment with CDM Smith and appointments to six boards and commissions.
Wednesday: October 14
FOOD SERVICES EMPLOYEES PENSION PLAN BOARD SPECIAL MEETING
Time: 5:55 p.m.
Location: Link
No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.
BOE Finance Committee Meeting
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Members will review and possibly approve budget transfers for the 2026-27 school year and get an update on how much the district has spent so far this year. They also will review the district’s employee health insurance. Members will vote on minutes from the Sept. 9 meeting.
OtHER POST EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS BOARD SPECIAL MEETING
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Zoom
No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Commissioners will review a request from Manresa Osprey LLC to change the city’s zoning rules and map to create a new zoning district called Manresa Wilds on Manresa Island. Members will hear a staff report and a recommended action on the request. They will also elect new officers.
AD HOC SUSTAINABILITY AND RESILIENCE COMMITTEE
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Members will get an update from AECOM, the consulting firm, on the communitywide flood resilience plan. They will also vote on minutes from a past meeting, though the agenda lists “DATE” in place of the actual meeting date.
PENSION BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL MEETING
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: Zoom
No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.
RECREATION, PARKS & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE PUBLIC HEARING
Time: 6:45 p.m.
Location: Zoom
No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.
RECREATION, PARKS & CULTURAL AFFAIRS
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Zoom
No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.
Thursday: October 15
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Zoom
No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.
OAK HILLS PARK AUTHORITY
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Zoom
No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.
SUSTAINABILITY AND RESILIENCE TASK FORCE
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Zoom
No agenda posted as of Oct. 11 at 8:45 p.m.
Friday: October 16
No meetings scheduled
Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.
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