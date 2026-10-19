Speak Up: City Meeting for the Week of Oct. 19

Monday: Oct. 19

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will review the Fair Housing Office’s annual report, which is carried over as old business. It will also hear a report from the Fair Housing Officer under new business.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The authority will hear an announcement from Transportation, Mobility and Parking staff about the Boards and Commissions Open House on Oct. 20, with discussion only.

Members will then vote on several requests tied to upcoming events. The Rowayton Civic Association is asking for full road closures for the Holiday Stroll Rowayton. Recreation and Parks is asking to use sidewalks and bike lanes for the Annual Norwalk River Fun Run, and to partially close roads for the Annual Jingle Bell 5K Run. Transportation, Mobility and Parking staff also want approval to turn Roger Square into a one-way street.

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will recognize Sergeant Jose Silva and Officer Lou Giannattasio as September’s Officers of the Month. It will then hear the police chief’s executive report, and September reports on patrol and investigations, community policing and training, and administration. Under personnel matters, members will take up a “Drop Plan” for Officer Bryan Deak. The agenda doesn’t explain the term, so you may want to check what it covers. The commission will also review a complimentary letter.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The authority will vote on three items. The first would extend its 2016 agreement with the engineering firm Wright-Pierce for three more years and add on-call engineering services, for up to $750,000. The other two would create a new operating account for the property at 493 Connecticut Ave. and move money into it from existing authority accounts.

Members will also review the September report from Veolia, the company that runs the sewer plant, including one repair or replacement item that falls outside its contract. They will look at budget reports and get updates on engineering projects. Those include upgrading the final settling tanks at the treatment plant, drainage and sewer separation work on Bettswood Road and Barbara Drive, repairs to the Fort Point pump station area, and early design work on Bouton Street.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will welcome its new members. It will then pick up several items carried over from earlier meetings: its 2026 plan, an outline for its social media strategy, plans for the Boards and Commissions Open House on Oct. 20, and the makeup of its 2026-2027 executive board. An open discussion on community events and commissioner concerns is also on the agenda.

Tuesday: Oct. 20

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 18 at 12:15 p.m.

Time:

Location: Zoom

The committee will pick up where it left off on Chapter 55 of the city code, which covers demolition delay, and vote on it. Demolition delay rules give the city time to review before certain buildings can be torn down. Members will also take up a new item, Chapter 98, Section 43, which deals with blocking intersections, and vote on it.

Wednesday: Oct. 21

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 18 at 12:15 p.m.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will hold a public hearing on a request from Sixth Speed Motors LLC to change the use of 4 Van Tassell Court from a printmaking business to a car sales lot. That requires a special permit.

It will also review four applications, including a request to change the zoning rules and map to create a new “Manresa Wilds” district.

Thursday: Oct. 22

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 18 at 12:15 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 18 at 12:15 p.m.

Friday: Oct. 23

No meetings scheduled

Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.