Speak Up: City Meeting for the Week of Oct. 26

Monday: Oct. 26

No meetings scheduled

Tuesday: Oct. 27

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will hear a summary of a suicide prevention grant, which is money the health department receives to support prevention work. They will also look at a supportive work environment policy, which sets expectations for how staff are treated on the job. The board will receive updates on epidemiology, the tracking of illness and disease in the community, and department finances. The health director will give a report, and members will have time for open discussion.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will first receive and discuss a request from Kling Brothers Builders LLC to add a second story to a home at 14 Nursery Court and set up a work area near wetlands and a stream. Members will then discuss and possibly decide on three requests. At 35 Weatherbell Drive, the owners want to keep earlier filling, grading, and plant removal near a wetland and stream. At 44 Sammis Street, Peter and Claire Londa want to take out a retaining wall near a wetland. At 95 North Seir Hill Road, Silvermine Golf Club wants to improve course facilities in a way that changes the edge of a stream. The commission will also look at an enforcement case at 51 Fox Run Road, where work was done in or near a wetland or stream without permission. The agenda also lists conservation initiatives and reports from the commission chair and the senior environmental officer.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will hear an update on the Fall 2026 tree-planting season. Under old business, members will revisit tree plantings at the Stroffolino Bridge, planting plans for the West Avenue medians, the Legacy Tree Program, and the Richards Avenue roundabout. New business includes looking at opportunities involving American chestnut trees, which were once common in the region before disease wiped out most of them. Members will also review the contract species list, which is the list of trees approved for planting, and plan tree plantings on East Wall Street. They will recap the Boards and Commissions Open House and get updates from the Norwalk Tree Alliance.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: City Council Chambers and Zoom

The full City Council will vote on a $237,636 purchase of 41 LED light fixtures for Calf Pasture Beach. The purchase would go to Spring City without competitive bidding. The Council will also consider agreements for three holiday events. The Jingle Bell 5K is at Calf Pasture Beach on Saturday, Dec. 12, and is expected to draw about 350 people. The 35th Annual Norwalk River Fun Run is at Veterans Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, with about 400 people. The Holiday Extravaganza is at Washington Street Plaza on Dec. 5, with about 1,500 people. The Council will also decide whether to accept five police grants worth about $197,000 in total. The grants are:

$44,982 to train officers to spot drug-impaired drivers.

$22,000 for bulletproof vests.

$99,788 for drunk driving enforcement.

$10,000 for the “Click It or Ticket” seat belt campaign.

$20,293 from a federal justice assistance program, with the remaining balance of about $24,707 coming from the police department’s vehicle capital account.

The agenda also includes spots for mayor and Council president appointments, a consent calendar, a report from the city’s lawyer, and the mayor’s remarks, but it provides no details.

Wednesday: Oct. 28

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will review two zoning text amendment referrals, numbered 2026-68R and 2026-70R. Members will also review a referral for 7 Twilight Place, numbered 2026-72 CSPR. CSPR stands for Coastal Site Plan Review, a check of building plans near the shoreline. The commission will hear reports from the chairperson, the Shellfish Commission, the harbor master, and five committees: Mooring and Harbor Safety, Finance, Plans and Recommendations, Newsletter/Website, and Water Quality. Members will also vote on the 2027 meeting schedule.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The authority will hear an engineering report with updates on repairs and improvements at the Haviland parking deck and on the Residential Parking Program. It will also get a financial and operating report from LAZ, the company that runs the city’s parking. Under old business, members will get an update on the retail space at the South Norwalk Railroad Station (SNRR). The agenda lists no new business.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The commission will hear reports from the Norwalk Historical Society, with Diane Jellerette presenting, and from the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. Members will also get updates on city-owned historic buildings, cemeteries, and finances. A subcommittee made up of John Cusano, Heather Dunn, Dana Laird, and Lisa Grant Wilson will give a progress report on the commission’s historical planning project. The commission will vote on its 2027 meeting schedule and set aside time for open discussion. The agenda lists no old business.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 24 at 7:27 a.m.

Thursday: Oct. 29

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

The committee will keep working on the Inclusionary Zoning Fee Grant ordinance. It would pay developers up to $1 million for projects with more than 20 units, or up to $500,000 for smaller ones, in exchange for permanently affordable homes. Projects would need zoning approval, could not be in a flood zone or the coastal area, and would have to score at least 80 out of 100 on a point system. A third-party reviewer would check each project’s finances. Members will also hear the Norwalk Housing Authority’s suggestions and pick a regular monthly meeting time for 2027.

Friday: Oct. 30

No meetings scheduled

Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.