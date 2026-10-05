Speak Up: City Meeting for the Week of Oct. 5

Monday: October 5

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will discuss safety work, including an e-bike safety flyer, school outreach tied to Board of Education Policy 5038, and early ideas for an Open Streets event in 2027.

Members will also finalize the public nomination form for the Norwalkie Award, review sidewalk, crossing, roundabout, and trail projects, and talk about a proposed roundabout video, a monthly newsletter, and website updates.

New business includes a guide for new commissioners, the annual report and 2027 priorities, and a possible community speaker program.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will consider a transfer of Board of Education rollover money for the 2026-27 budget year. They will hear an update on city staffing and review the September contingency tracker, which shows how the city’s emergency spending fund is being used. They will also get the monthly report on Norwalk Public Schools construction projects. The board will receive financial reports as well, including August tax collections, Oak Hills Park Authority finances, and year-to-date reports on the city’s capital budget, spending, revenue, police, fire, and public works wages, and school spending.

Tuesday: October 6

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will hear how the Arts Over Norwalk event went and consider a related budget amendment.

They will vote on a design for the Traffic Graphic Box at the corner of the school lot at Van Buren and Grandview Avenues, and whether to authorize payment and a contract.

They will also discuss starting a busking program, which lets street performers play in public spaces, with Norwalk Recreation and Parks. Members will discuss how to use the commission’s discretionary spending money and note that the SPAG event has been pushed to 2027.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will consider a resolution to lift the pause on new applications for honorary and historic street names, starting Nov. 1.

They will also consider letting Mayor Barbara Smyth sign a fourth amendment to the city’s contract with CDM Smith Inc. for engineering design work on the storm sewer system. The amendment would cost up to $250,000 a year for three years.

A third item fixes a paperwork mistake in the March 12, 2024 vote on road repairs with Burns Construction Company by adding the accounts that will pay for permanent pavement repairs and surface restoration.

Wednesday: October 7

Canceled.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 4, at 9:44 p.m.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Members will review and act on several development applications. These include tearing down a single-family home at 3 Browne Place and building a new, flood-compliant home next to the harbor, exterior changes at 35 Van Zant St., and an 11-unit apartment building at 65 Van Zant St. and 28 Rowan St.

They will also consider a request from the Wall Street Neighborhood Association to create a Wall Street Village District Overlay, a set of special zoning rules covering housing density, parking, workforce housing, and public spaces.

Two public hearings are planned. One is on adopting the Strategic Harbor Study as an addendum to the city’s 2019-2029 Plan of Conservation and Development. The other is on zoning changes that would update housing density rules to match state law (Public Act 25-1), align community residence rules with state statutes, and set lot sizes for convalescent homes.

They would also allow convalescent homes in the Civic District, base driveway width in two zones on the number of units, and let cornice signs attach to a backplate. Members will also discuss rules for tobacco and vape shops.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 4, at 10:09 a.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 4, at 10:09 a.m.

Thursday: October 8

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 4, at 10:09 a.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

No agenda posted as of Oct. 4, at 10:09 a.m.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location:

No agenda posted as of Oct. 4, at 10:09 a.m.

Friday: October 9

No meetings scheduled

Editor’s Note: Agenda items referenced in this article are sourced from the City of Norwalk’s public meeting portal at norwalkct.portal.civicclerk.com. Supporting documents are accessed through the city’s DocAccess system, which uses artificial intelligence. Norwalk Current encourages readers to visit the portal directly to review meeting materials.