Spot check: Is there enough parking in the Wall Street neighborhood?

NORWALK, Conn. — With temperatures passing 80 and only wisps of clouds in the sky, Friday afternoon arrived sunny and brilliant in the city — and if you decided to go someplace near Wall Street, chances are you could find parking without much trouble.

While the area was by no means a ghost town, spots were there for the taking in most of the metered areas on the neighborhood’s streets, in the Yankee Doodle Garage and Park Norwalk lots on Main Street and Mechanic Street, though the latter had only a handful of open spaces.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled on Wednesday to consider a proposal from the Wall Street Neighborhood Association to establish a zoning overlay district with fewer restrictions on parking and housing density in the area. The neighborhood forms a significant part of the city’s urban core and its arts and cultural district, with historic properties comprising much of the district.

City staff and the Parking Authority itself have raised objections to the proposal, questioning whether there are enough places for the public to park to absorb more development to come.

While the future is hard to predict, there seems to be supply to spare in the present.

At lunchtime on River Street, most spots were occupied by vehicles, but a handful were open, and the churn of those coming and going meant a few spaces remained free through the afternoon.

Ditto Main Street between Wall Street and Burnell Boulevard, as well as a block north near B.J. Ryan’s at Hoyt Street, and the half-hour parking spots in front of the post office on Belden Avenue.

Main Street near BJ Ryan’s Oct. 2, 2026 (Photo by Ethan Fry)

Half-hour parking spots in front of the post office on Belden Avenue Oct. 2, 2026 (Photo by Ethan Fry)

Vehicles also took up most spots on Wall Street proper between Isaacs Street and Belden Avenue, but even with three spaces coned off in front of the Fairfield County Savings Bank building, there were still a few openings to be had, with more down Isaacs Street next to Wall Street Place, now filling with new residents. The lot at 21-23 Isaacs St., slated for future multi-family development, was almost completely open but for about a dozen vehicles.

Nearly all the 30-minute spots on Mott Avenue near the Norwalk Public Library were open, and the library’s lot itself had more than a dozen open spots even with a pickup truck triple-parked there temporarily.

Almost every spot on the Burnell Boulevard bridge over the Norwalk River was also available, and there were spaces available in the nearby Yankee Doodle Garage, despite increased usage after recent improvements.

Burnell Boulevard Oct. 2, 2026 (Photo by Ethan Fry)

To be sure, one afternoon of observations is not a comprehensive parking study. And a Friday afternoon in early fall isn’t a busy weekend summer night where supply is strained by bustling restaurants full of patrons, or the night of a show featuring a popular artist at District Music Hall.

Boosters of the neighborhood association’s plan argue the city shouldn’t plan around the handful of times when supply is limited at the expense of what it’s like for businesses and residents more regularly — and that at higher traffic times cited in a July occupancy study from the Parking Authority, there were still spots to be had.

“They claim that you have facilities that are at 100% occupancy during peak periods,” Adam Blank, an attorney representing the Wall Street Neighborhood Association, said during a public hearing on the overlay proposal last month. “Well, the on-street parking, which is about a quarter of the inventory, that only peaked at 75%. It never exceeded that in their numbers. You have lots of availability, even in the highest peak period. There’s no routinely hitting 100% occupancy … So we do believe that there’s certainly additional capacity currently.”

Even at the busiest times cited by the Parking Authority study — on nights in May when Ben Folds and the Silversun Pickups were performing at District Music Hall — there were still spaces open, he said.

“The Yankee Doodle lot one day hit full occupancy and the Main lot one day hit full occupancy out of the 14 days that they studied. Those were big shows for the Music Hall,” Blank said.

Nevertheless, Jim Travers, the city’s director of Transportation, Mobility and Parking, said during the meeting that the neighborhood association’s proposal could be too much, too soon.

“Our concern is the scale of the proposed parking exemptions and the potential cumulative impact that it could have on the public parking system,” Travers told the commission, noting that developments of up to 60 units would be exempt from off-street parking requirements under the proposal.

“Eliminating a parking requirement does not necessarily eliminate parking demand,” Travers said. “Residents, employees, customers, visitors, service providers, and others still may arrive by automobile. When that demand is not accommodated on private property, some portion of that will likely be transferred to the public streets and municipal parking facilities. That is particularly important because public parking in Wall Street is a shared community resource. It supports existing residents, businesses, restaurants, employees, cultural and entertainment venues, visitors, and many of the historic properties that have already come to depend on public parking.”

Doesn’t everyone want the same thing?

Notable in the back-and-forth is how much those for and against the plan agree on what they say they want the Wall Street area to become — more walkable, affordable, and with less traffic. Where they differ is how to get there, and how quickly.

Jason Milligan, a major Wall Street landowner and developer, as well as the driving force behind the overlay proposal, favors a more immediate approach with minimal government involvement. City planners say the commission should hold off on major changes until the effects of big new developments like Wall Street Place and recent changes to state laws to encourage more affordable housing can be studied. Milligan and Blank deride the wait-and-study approach as “analysis paralysis.”

The city also has more than $30 million of skin in the game in the form of funding committed to infrastructure improvements in the area.

“Staff is in agreement that the Wall Street area is unique within the City and requires special consideration from a zoning perspective,” a memo from Planning and Zoning Director Steve Kleppin dated Friday said. “However, we remain concerned that there is adequate parking available to ensure that the significant federal, state and local funding secured to improve the area will work in tandem with needed and anticipated growth.”

Kleppin’s memo referred to Travers’ comments to the commission last month about the potential impact of removing parking requirements on public parking.

“The main concern expressed by the City is that there will need to be additional parking capacity in the area in the future and it should not be the sole responsibility of the City to provide that parking if the development community is being handed zero limitations on density,” Kleppin’s Oct. 2 memo said.

Will anybody be happy?

The Planning and Zoning Commission ended its discussion of the proposal last month by instructing staff to prepare a resolution of approval with some proposed edits. For example, PZC Chair Chapin Bryce proposed lowering the number of units qualifying for a parking exemption from 60 to 32.

People on both sides of the issue believe the commission will end up approving some form of an overlay. But what specific form it will take, and whether it will satisfy those in favor of no regulation or those urging caution, remains to be seen.

Kleppin’s memo and other documents posted Friday along with the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting include several modifications suggested by staff in addition to those suggested by commissioners, including further refining the parking regulations.

“In response to the concerns expressed in the record, Staff has proposed some modifications to the amendments that give the applicant development flexibility and a significant increase in density, but also places some responsibility on the development community to share in the cost of the parking capacity that will certainly be needed as the area continues to improve,” he wrote.

“Staff is recommending some modifications to the applicant’s proposed text which provide the requested development flexibility, while also contributing to future parking inventory, either by providing on-site parking or contributing to future parking construction through fee-in-lieu-of parking,” Kleppin’s memo said in a section summarizing the changes.

Milligan complained that the edited proposal submitted by city staff is “very similar to rules that have existed for the last 70 years.” He suggested the revisions could go beyond what would be legally permissible.

“The way that they have positioned this and edited it will be nearly impossible for the commission to figure out or get close to what was proposed,” he said in an email Friday. “It has been butchered. Sections have been removed. However, it looks like they are giving what is being asked for. They are absolutely NOT!”

“This is exactly what the WSNA was looking to avoid,” he said. “A three-week delay with a complete reframe of the proposal by staff with the assistance of corporation counsel, and with the applicant not allowed to talk, explain or answer questions.”