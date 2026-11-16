The challenge: 100 voices for local news

Your Community. Your Stories. Your Voice.

Every community has stories worth telling. In Norwalk, those stories connect our neighborhoods, inform important decisions, and give residents a voice.

At Norwalk Current, we’re committed to delivering independent journalism that keeps our community informed, engaged, and connected.

But quality local reporting depends on readers who believe in its value.

We recently set a NewsMatch challenge: 100 donations by November 14th. Large or small, every donation is another voice of support.

Through NewsMatch 2026, eligible donations can be matched, doubling their impact and helping sustain the journalism Norwalk deserves.

Your community. Your stories. Your voice.

Together, we can ensure that trusted local news remains a vital part of Norwalk’s future.

Make your gift today. Help us keep the story going.

Support Norwalk Current today!