There’s still time to get your turkey in disguise

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk kids have one more day to hide a turkey before Thanksgiving. The city’s Turkey in Disguise contest closes Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Norwalk Recreation & Parks asked students to turn a plain paper turkey into something no one would ever want for dinner.

Not sure where to start? Norwalk Current made a coloring page to help. Pick one of the three official turkeys, then color it and add a disguise with a few taps. There are hats, crowns, sunglasses, and more.

Kids can save or print their picture when they are done.

To enter the Recreation and Parks contest, follow these steps:

Download the official turkey template and dress the bird. Then a parent or student should email a clear photo of the finished turkey to jiniguez@norwalkct.gov. The email must include the student’s first name and school.

Students who take their turkey’s photo at a Norwalk park earn extra points. The deadline is Friday. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, just before the holiday week. Three winners will each take home a prize.

Follow the contest on Facebook at @norwalkrecreation and on Instagram at @norwalkrecparks.

Share your turkey with Norwalk Current

We want to see these disguised birds too. Students who enter the contest and kids who just want to join in for fun can send us their turkeys using the form below. A parent or guardian should help fill it out.



