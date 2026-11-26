Your support keeps local journalism strong. This NewsMatch season, you can make an even greater impact.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, all of us at Norwalk Current want to take a moment to say thank you.

Your support makes independent local journalism possible. From decisions at City Hall to education, neighborhood issues, and the stories that shape our community, you help ensure Norwalk stays informed and connected.

This Thanksgiving, we’re especially grateful for readers who recognize the value of trusted, independent reporting.

And there’s no better time to show your support.

Through NewsMatch 2026, eligible donations can be matched, doubling their impact and helping us reach our $70,000 year-end fundraising goal.

If you’ve supported us before, please consider renewing or increasing your gift. If you’ve already donated, thank you! Sharing our campaign with a friend or neighbor is another meaningful way to help.

You’ve helped us tell Norwalk’s stories. Will you help us keep telling them?

Give Thanks. Give Local. Double Your Impact.

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