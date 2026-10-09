Tour offers glimpse inside Norwalk’s historic stone homes

NORWALK, Conn. — A bus tour on Sunday, Oct. 25, will give participants a chance to explore some of Norwalk’s most distinctive stone homes.

Many of the homes in the tour feature interiors designed by architect Frazier Peters, who built many of Norwalk’s stone residences.

From 1920 to 1940, Peters built more than 200 homes from Maine to Virginia, including about 60 in Connecticut, according to Marian Castell, Darien’s town historian. The homes remain among the most energy-efficient, with sustainable materials, whimsical designs and sturdy construction.

Organized by the Norwalk Preservation Trust, the four-hour stone home tour will also highlight many other unique properties that illustrate Norwalk’s architectural character.

An hour-long reception will follow the tour. General admission tickets cost $75. To reserve a spot, visit the Trust’s eventbrite page.