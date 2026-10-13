Trash talk pleases City Council members

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalkers are doing a decent job separating their trash from their recyclables, according to a recent sampling of garbage analyzed at a Meadow Street carting facility.

During last week’s meeting of the City Council’s Public Works Committee, Waste Programs Manager Thomas Szabo reviewed a recent waste “characterization study” performed by WIN Waste, the city’s carting contractor in which a sampling of the garbage collected on city routes is systematically separated and classified into different categories.

“They actually dig in and find out what’s in the garbage,” Szabo said.

The process is used to see how well people are separating their recyclables from their garbage.

The city’s contract calls on the company to perform the study once a year. This year, the hauler set aside samples from four truck routes in South Norwalk Tuesday, July 28.

The routes cover 3,754 residential units, Szabo said, noting officials chose SoNo specifically thinking the resulting numbers might be less than impressive.

“We wanted to start here because notoriously, recycling is difficult to outreach to multifamily homes,” he said.

A little more than a ton — 2,106 pounds — was sampled from the collection. Roughly a dozen people sorted through the refuse, Szabo said, sorting it into 15 separate categories based on the state’s mandatory recycling list, such as cardboard, glass food and beverage containers, newspapers, and electronics.

Szabo said officials hoped to see a high concentration in a catch-all “other materials/unsortable” category “because that pretty much means we aren’t throwing away recycling and we aren’t throwing away food scraps.” But based on a statewide 2015 sampling in which that number was just under 27%, they weren’t necessarily expecting to.

As it happened, they had reason to be more optimistic, with the unsortable category coming in just north of 70 percent.

“It was a little surprising because we did very well,” Szabo said. “Seventy percent of our garbage was actually garbage. Typically it is not that well separated, so that was very promising to see.”

Less than 10% of the trash collected was food waste, and 19.5% of the recyclables could be recovered through the city’s single-stream recycling program.

Overall, Szabo said the analysis brought good tidings.

“I did not think we would get our strongest numbers out of our Tuesday garbage collection,” he said.

Compared with the statewide waste characterization study done in 2015, when the other materials/unsortable category was just 26.86%, Norwalk’s numbers were better in every category except metals, which came in at just over 4% compared to 3.53% in the statewide study.

Members of the Public Works Committee were pleased with the data.

“I think those are terrific, terrific results,” Richard Dellinger, a member of the committee, said.

“That’s a great job you guys are doing, and really phenomenal,” committee member James Frayer said.

Another committee member, Jesse Buccolo, asked if there’s data to compare with other Connecticut municipalities. Szabo said he wasn’t aware of any being done yet, but said Norwalk’s numbers also do well against national averages and more recent studies conducted in New York City, where he said the garbage figures were in the 20s percentage-wise.

But he also cautioned against reading too much into those figures since studies done by larger communities are often more sophisticated.

“It’s a little hard to do apples to apples with a lot of the bigger cities that might be more in depth,” Szabo said, predicting more data to come in the next couple years from more comparable communities.

Vanessa Valadares, the city’s chief of operations and public works, said that the study validated the work of city staff doing public outreach at events and social media. Limiting the size of garbage bins also keeps recyclables where they belong, she said.

“Although I was also very pleased with the results, this is what we were hoping for,” she said. “It didn’t happen as a miracle.”

Anne Wennerstrand, the chair of the Public Works Committee, thanked Szabo and Valadares for the update.

“The whole system seems to be working really well together and we’re going in the right direction for sure,” she said. “That’s really helpful and really encouraging.”