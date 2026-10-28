NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk had staked and ordered 308 trees so far in 2026, below the 1,100-tree annual target in the city’s Tree Master Plan, according to a report at Tuesday’s Urban Forestry Commission meeting. Commission members discussed ways to coordinate planting with city projects and better involve the urban forestry team in reviewing plans.

Arborist Sarah Cruz said the city staked and ordered 143 trees this fall. The commission is aiming for at least 350 trees this year, with 400 as a stretch goal.

The Tree Master Plan sets an annual target of 1,100 trees. Chair Peter Viteretto said the plan’s planting guidance isn’t being followed in some city projects. “I could be wrong, and I’d be perfectly happy to be proven wrong,” he said.

Cruz said there is a gap in the urban forestry team’s involvement in reviewing some public-property construction planting plans.

“In the realm of public property, there is a gap in our construction projects for certain areas where we, as the urban forestry team — so tree warden Paul or I — are not involved in approving planting plans that might be going in,” she said.

She said she wants the team to have a greater role in zoning discussions about tree removals and replacements and is working to address the gap in the coming months.

Viteretto suggested coordinating tree planting with already-funded city improvements, including street work on Silvermine Avenue.

Cruz said she expects to bring updated year-end figures and preliminary spring planting numbers to the commission’s next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 24.