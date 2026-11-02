Turkeys need disguises, and Norwalk kids are on the case

NORWALK, Conn. — The turkeys of Norwalk are in trouble, and they need a plan before Thanksgiving! City Recreation & Parks has one: put local students in charge of helping them hide.

The department is bringing back its annual Turkey in Disguise art contest for 2026. Students get a plain paper turkey and a big job. Their mission is to turn that bird into something no one would ever think to put on a dinner table. Think superhero, pirate, favorite book character, or anything else a creative kid can imagine.

To enter, download the official turkey template from the city’s website or use the link below.

Next comes the fun part: dressing the bird in its disguise. A parent or student should email a clear photo of the finished turkey to jiniguez@norwalkct.gov. The email must include the participant’s first name and school.

There is a bonus for kids who think outside the box, or at least outside the house. Students who take their turkey’s photo at a Norwalk park earn extra points. That gives them an edge over the other flocks.

The deadline to enter is Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, just in time for the holiday week.

Three winners will be picked, and each will take home a prize.

People can follow the contest and see community updates and student creations on Facebook at @norwalkrecreation and on Instagram at @norwalkrecparks.

Share your turkey with Norwalk Current

Norwalk Current wants to see these disguised birds too. Students who enter the contest, and kids who just want to join in for fun, are invited to share their turkeys with us using our online form below.



A parent or guardian should help fill it out.

We will publish a gallery of the submitted turkeys on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Every turkey that makes it into the flock will get its moment in the spotlight.