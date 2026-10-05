Wait, what? Where’s NancyOnNorwalk?

Dear Readers,

Don’t worry, you’re in the right place.

Today, we proudly announce that after more than a decade of bringing you the local news you need, NancyOnNorwalk is changing its name and its look.

We are now Norwalk Current.

Why? Because times have changed and we are evolving from the scrappy, one-reporter news site that the Chapmans started a decade ago. Nancy and Mark were pioneers, introducing a digital-only news operation that would give residents “the real, unvarnished story about what is going on” in Norwalk. They said it existed to “pull the curtain back and shine a nonpartisan spotlight on how Norwalk is run.”

Little did they know how much the landscape of local news would change in the next decade. As local news organizations either folded or were gobbled up by regionalized news corporations, the NancyOnNorwalk team worked even harder to bring you quality news about your city.

That hasn’t changed.

We are dedicated to our mission to deliver trusted, independent journalism that informs Norwalkers, holds power to account, and drives community engagement.

Our staff has grown, our budgets have grown, and our energy remains strong. The new name reflects these changes with something that suggests more than one person behind the newsdesk.

You’ll notice a number of new features on the website: streamlined access to top stories and latest news, plus enhanced category sections that enable readers to access the news they need faster.

Our newsletter — now called Norwalk Currently — will continue to bring news to your inbox early in the morning Monday through Friday. If you are a subscriber, no need to make any changes; you’ll still be subscribed. And if you are registered to comment, your login remains the same.

Not a subscriber? Today’s a great day to sign up!

We hope you enjoy the new look and feel. Let us know what you think — we encourage any and all feedback.

With our best wishes,

The Norwalk Current Board and Staff