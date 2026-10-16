Watch: 25th State Senate District Candidate Forum

NORWALK, Conn. —Bob Duff and Justin Perry took part in the 25th State Senate District candidate forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Norwalk.
NORWALK, Conn. —Bob Duff and Justin Perry took part in the 25th State Senate District candidate forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Norwalk.
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Would it kill you to proofread before you publish? His name is KaDeem, not KaReem. I would be interested to…
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