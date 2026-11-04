NORWALK, Conn. — The atmosphere was subdued at the Republican Town Committee’s election night party at the Norwalk Inn, where about 25 people gathered after polls closed. A brief cheer broke out when Ryan Fazio appeared for a few seconds during a news broadcast on a big screen at the front of the room, but the mood didn’t improve as results came in.

Fazio, the party’s gubernatorial candidate and a city native, was beaten in the city and statewide race, and local candidates also lost their contested races, according to unofficial results.

Tricia Ciccone, the GOP standard-bearer against incumbent Democratic state Rep. Kadeem Roberts in the 137th General Assembly district, was upbeat after describing an inspiring day at the polls being encouraged by voters from across the political spectrum.

“I feel like I’ve won even if I don’t win,” Ciccone said.

After leaving the room briefly, Ciccone returned at 8:53 p.m. “We didn’t do well,” she told supporters upon entering.

Unofficial results about 10 p.m. showed Roberts beat Ciccone by a margin of more than 2 to 1, 4,773 votes to 1,922.

Republican nominees were also soundly beaten in other competitive races for state representative. Incumbent Travis Simms Jr. defeated Enrique Santiago in the 140th District, 3,907 votes to 843, and Lucy Dathan, an incumbent Democrat in the 142nd District, defeated Don Mastronardi, 5,709 to 2,611, according to results posted on the Secretary of the State’s website. In the 143rd District, incumbent Dominique Johnson defeated Republican nominee Greg Helms, 5,216 votes to 2,775.

Tracy Marra, a Republican incumbent in the 141st District representing part of Norwalk and Darien, ran unopposed.

Despite a heavy loss, Ciccone told supporters she intended to run again in two years. The party also plans to begin recruiting candidates for next year’s local elections.

“We need change,” she said while standing next to RTC Chairman Vinny Scicchitano. “We heard from families all over Norwalk that we needed change. Unfortunately, we didn’t get everyone that we needed, and that’s OK. The conversations were amazing, and I couldn’t be happier.”

“We live in a blue city and it is always going to be difficult, and I will continue to fight the hard fight as many of us in this room will, and we just have to continue to do it,” she said.

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Ciccone and Scicchitano lamented the party’s headwinds in a campaign in which anger at President Donald Trump appeared to drive voters to the polls, with Democratic incumbents holding Connecticut’s statewide offices and large majorities at the statehouse.

“The incumbents, it’s potentially looking like got re-elected, and I can’t think of one thing they’ve done for me or for us,” Scicchitano said. “If anyone can please tell me and I’ll stand corrected. I just think we’re going in the same direction.”

“Hopefully in time people will realize they made the wrong decision,” he said of Ciccone’s race, commending the candidate for making the party proud.

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“They voted party, not candidate,” Ciccone, the director of elementary-based programs at The Carver Foundation, said later while speaking with voters as they left the event.

Justin Perry, the Republican candidate against incumbent Democratic state Sen. Bob Duff, arrived after unofficial results were announced showing Duff was re-elected easily, with 22,758 votes to Perry’s 10,689.

A cancer biologist, Perry also said he was leaning toward running again after being recruited late to run against Duff, a party leader in the legislature and “formidable” opponent.

Justin Perry, the Republican candidate for the state Senate’s 25th District, talks with supporters at an election night gathering at the Norwalk Inn Nov. 3, 2026. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

“I was asked by Ryan Fazio to run at the end of May, and didn’t even know who our state senator was,” Perry said with a laugh. “The people I’ve met, Democrats and affiliated Republicans, it’s been wonderful. I think Norwalk deserves healthy competition, and hopefully, if and when I run again in two years, we can move beyond the Donald Trump era and really start focusing on the issues that matter to Norwalk because they’re not going away.”

Perry said it was smart of Duff and Democrats to make Trump a focus of the campaign.

“I think the goal the next two years is to meet more people,” he said. “There’s a national mood right now that’s understandable. I would ask people to pay attention to your local issues, what happens in Norwalk over the next two years, and ask yourself, am I better off or not?”