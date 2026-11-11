NORWALK, Conn. — Students celebrated selflessness, service and sacrifice during a Veterans Day Assembly at Marvin Elementary School Tuesday honoring those who have served in the armed forces.

Patriotic signs and artwork adorned the walls of the school’s gym as hundreds of students, many dressed in red, white and blue, filed in to show their appreciation to the more than a dozen veterans in attendance, many of whom relatives of current students.

Printouts featuring pictures with veterans with local connections and details of their service adorned the walls, complemented by a video slideshow. Students dressed as members of each branch filed into the room with flag-bearers before saluting to the flag as Kimberly Eaton led the crowd in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Students at Marvin Elementary School gather for a Veterans Day assembly Nov. 10, 2026. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

Students from each grade also sang patriotic songs, such as a performance of Woody Guthrie’s 1940 folk song “This Land is Your Land” by first-graders.

Article continues after video.

Fifth-grader Frankie Bird, the daughter of an Army veteran, summed up the mood during a speech during the assembly in which she quoted a familiar saying: “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.”

“We may not know every veteran personally, but we can all say thank you,” she said as her father Bryan, who served in Germany, Afghanistan, and South Korea, sat nearby. “Thank you for your courage. Thank you for your service. And thank you for the sacrifices you have made for our country. Being a veteran means choosing to serve something bigger than yourself. It means leaving family, friends, and the life you know to help protect the freedoms and opportunities that we have every day. So today, whether you’re a veteran, an active duty service member, or the family of someone who has served, we want you to know that we appreciate you.”

Marvin Elementary School fifth-grader Frankie Bird speaks during a Veterans Day assembly Nov. 10, 2026. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

“We may not know every one of your stories, but we are grateful for every one of you,” Bird said. “On behalf of our school, our families, and our community, thank you for everything you have done for our country. Happy Veterans Day, and thank you for your service.”

Veterans also answered questions from students about serving. In answer to a question from a fifth-grader who asked why he served, Navy veteran Rashad Waller recalled a conversation he had with his father while growing up in Danville, Virginia as a 12-year-old in which his dad related that “1% of the population protects the rest.”

“They have the opportunity to put a uniform on, travel the world, and represent us wherever we are, whether it be stateside or outside of the United States,” Waller said. “So for me, it was just getting the opportunity to see a little bit of the world, to experience it.”

He then related something else his father told him that he said resonated even more: “The best way to serve your country is by being a good human being, being a good part of the community.”

Navy veteran Rashad Waller speaks at a Veterans Day assembly at Marvin Elementary School, Nov. 10, 2026. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

“So whether you wear the uniform or not, you have the opportunity to serve your country and make a positive impact. I just had the opportunity to put the uniform on and travel and see it,” he said, challenging students to find their own way to give back. “I hope that one day you will put your uniform on and find your own reason, find your own why you want to go out and serve. But if you don’t join one of our services and you just want to be a helpful and productive part of our United States, that is true service as well.”

Fifth-grade teacher Michelle Suda emceed the event. Principal Sue Ellen O’Shea thanked the school’s teachers and staff for making the event “the best assembly in Norwalk.”

“At Marvin, we teach our students the importance of being respectful, responsible, and kind,” she said. “Today, we have a special opportunity to put those values into action by showing our gratitude to the veterans in our community and to all who have served. We are grateful for your courage, your service, and your commitment to our country.”

Students at Marvin Elementary School sing during a Veterans Day assembly Nov. 10, 2026. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

Also in attendance were Mayor Barbara Smyth, Board of Education member Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig, state Sen. Bob Duff, and former mayor Harry Rilling, a Navy veteran.

During brief remarks, Smyth thanked the veterans present and the school for “a beautiful ceremony.”

“I am a proud patriot, and this day is so meaningful to me and to all of us here,” she said.