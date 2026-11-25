NORWALK, Conn. — If you are looking for a last-minute dinner on Thanksgiving or a fun activity for your family to do in between meals this weekend, Norwalk’s got you covered with a whole list of activities.

Rowayton Turkey Trot

The Rowayton Turkey Trot will take place on Nov. 26 at 33 Highland Ave.

There will be two races: a 5K run starting at 9 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run starting at 8:30 a.m.

The website said there are three sessions for early bib pickup: Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rowayton Community Center and Nov. 24-25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Connecticut Running Company.

Day-of bib pickup will open at 7:45 a.m., according to the event’s website.

Coming Home

The Norwalk Art Space will be hosting their Coming Home exhibit during Thanksgiving weekend.

“In celebration of our fifth anniversary, Coming Home reunites artists from across our five-year history for a special group exhibition honoring the talent, connections, and creative community that have shaped The Norwalk Art Space,” the Art Space’s website said.

The exhibit will be open on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., and Nov. 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Mary-Kay Harrity, a volunteer at the Art Space.

Thanksgiving Feast

Jacob’s Pickles will be hosting a Thanksgiving Fest on Nov. 26. Resy said reservations can be made for 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Menu items include: Buttermilk Biscuit with Maple Butter & Pickles for the table; Roast Turkey with Buttery Whipped Potatoes, Southern Biscuit Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Rustic Gravy; Jacob’s Famous Mac N’ Cheese; and Pumpkin Cheesecake in a jar.

The children’s menu offers two options to choose from: a turkey dinner or chicken tenders with French fries.

A meal costs $65 per person and children under 12 eat free, Resy said.

“Reservations may be cancelled at least 48 hours in advance without penalty,” according to Resy.