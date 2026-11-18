NORWALK, Conn. — Thanksgiving is only a week away, and many organizations are preparing events and meals to feed the community in more ways than one.

Below are several locations and organizations in Norwalk distributing meals, accepting pantry donations or offering a warm place to gather this Thanksgiving.

The Norwalk Food Guide lists locations where food assistance is available across the city outside of the upcoming holiday.

Norwalk Thanksgiving Community Giveaway, NPS Family Center

Norwalk Mutual Aid and Human Services Council, in partnership with the NPS Family Center, will be hosting a Community Giveaway to help families with ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal.

Limited quantities of frozen turkey, ham, chicken, and Thanksgiving dinner sides will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the NPS Family Center, 46 Concord Street, on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.

For questions or ways to donate, contact Diamond Sead by email, dsead@hscct.org or phone, 203-354-1958.

Thanksgiving basket distribution and sit-down dinner, Open Doors Smilow Life Center

Volunteers from First Congregational Church of Darien and local residents will be distributing Thanksgiving turkey dinner baskets to more than 145 local families Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Families pre-registered to receive a basket may pick theirs up starting at 9:30 a.m. until noon at Open Doors’ Smilow Life Center, 55 Chestnut Street.

Open Doors staff, volunteers, and local residents will be preparing a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26. Dinner service is from noon to 5:30 p.m at 4 Merritt Street. The nonprofit’s Pantry and Community Closet is accepting donations at 55 Chestnut Street.

Community Thanksgiving Luncheon, Cornerstone Community Church

Since 1999, Cornerstone Community Church’s Thanksgiving Luncheon has provided Thanksgiving meals and a warm place for the community to gather. Now the event has become a community tradition, bringing together volunteers and families for a celebration of gratitude and fellowship.

The luncheon will be hosted at Cornerstone Community Church, 718 West Avenue, on Sunday, Nov. 22, from noon to 2 p.m. The gathering includes a warm Thanksgiving meal and family-friendly activities.