NORWALK, Conn. — From January to June of this year, Democratic city council members and Mayor Barbara Smyth have met behind closed doors 12 times.

Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) exempts certain political caucuses from its open-meetings requirements. Under the exemption, members of the same public body who belong to the same political party may meet even if they constitute a quorum, provided they limit discussions to party issues.

For more than 40 years, Norwalk mayors have participated in City Council caucuses. But the mayor’s participation has raised questions among council members about whether she is legally entitled to attend.

Now, Norwalk Current has asked Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) to resolve a question that has gone formally unanswered for decades:

Is the mayor a member of the City Council?

On June 23, the city held a training on Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Act. During it, Council Member James Frayer asked a commission official whether the mayor could attend council caucuses.

FOIC Director of Education and Communications Russel Blair responded: “If the mayor is not an ex officio member of the council, then I don’t think we would consider them to be a member. So, I don’t think they would be privileged to be in a caucus.”

Later, Council Member Jalin Sead Sr. pressed for a more complete answer: “The mayor has a vote if there’s a tie, so would that make them a member of the body?”

Blair explained that the answer depended on the Norwalk Charter; he suggested the city check with the corporation counsel, but continued, “If somebody were to file a complaint, the commission would have to look at the charter and see.”

The city website describes the council as “the legislative branch of government for Norwalk, CT. Comprised [of] 15 elected members – five at-large and two from each of the 5 districts in the city.” Section 3-4A of the Charter lays out the structure of the legislative body. It states that the city council includes “two Councilmembers shall be elected from each council district” and the “At-Large Councilmembers.” It does not mention the mayor.



Both Norwalk Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola and Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr said the mayor is an ex officio, or by virtue of the office, member of the council.

Spahr explained in detail:

“In the City of Norwalk, pursuant to Chapter V of the Charter, once elected our mayor is charged with the duty to “(p)reside at all meetings of the Council” (see Section 5-2(B)(1)). Further, it is provided that the mayor ‘may attend the Council meetings’ and has the power to vote in the case of a tie. Certainly, our mayor is a ‘member’ of the Common Council by virtue of their election and the provisions of our Charter.”

Norwalk’s charter outlines several bodies where the mayor serves as an ex officio member: the Board of Estimate and Taxation, Police Commission, Fire Commission, Norwalk Emergency Management Advisory Council, Parking Authority, and Board of Education, but the City Council is not among them.

Spahr cited Francis v. Town Council, Town of Vernon, where a similar question arose. A resident asked whether Vernon’s mayor was a member of the Town Council for the purpose of participating in a caucus. In its Final Decision, the Commission determined that the mayor was an “ex officio member of the respondent council,” based on their charter.

Norwalk’s Charter does have similar wording, but one sentence is missing. Vernon’s Charter states, “The mayor shall have full right of participation in its discussions.”

The city also cited North Haven First Selectman and Republican Members of the North Haven Board of Education. In that case, the North Haven Charter defines the First Selectman as an ex officio member of all Boards and Commissions.

Credit: City of Norwalk

Responding to a comparison with the vice president’s role in the Senate, Coppola said the mayor’s duties make her an active, central member in practice. The vice president rarely presides over the Senate but serves as its presiding officer and can cast a tie-breaking vote.

“There is no doubt that any member of the public watching a Council meeting would understand that the mayor is an active member of the Council,” said Coppola.

Spahr highlighted the City Council page on the city’s website. It has a photo of the 2026-2027 City Council, and he noted that Smyth sits front and center.

The city also pointed to longstanding practice: Norwalk mayors have sat in on their party’s caucus for decades.

“I have always conducted myself ethically and with integrity, and I follow the advice of the City’s attorneys in the Law Department. Numerous Corporation Counsels for the City of Norwalk, dating back more than 40 years, have advised that prior Norwalk mayors had the right to caucus with the Council.” Mayor of the City of Norwalk, Barbara Smyth

Coppola pointed to a 1982 legal opinion written by then-Corporation Counsel John J. Ryan. At that time, the state’s FOIA laws were less than a decade old, and City Hall was deeply divided along party lines.

The opinion was written amid an open-meetings controversy. On Nov. 8, 1982, Republican and Conservative council members, along with then-Mayor Thomas O’Connor, Ryan, and then-City Clerk James R. Cunningham, met in secret to discuss city business.

The next night, at a Common Council meeting, majority leaders acknowledged that the gathering had violated the state’s open-meetings law. O’Connor said, “he was unaware that the law forbade his attendance.”

O’Connor turned to Ryan and asked for his legal opinion. A few weeks later, Ryan decided that the mayor’s presence in caucus was “appropriate” and “desirable.”

Stamford Advocate, Nov. 16, 1982, page 15.

Not everyone agreed; Cunningham, a fellow Republican, told newspapers he thought it was “clear in the FOI statute that the mayor’s presence at caucuses is prohibited.” He continued, “I don’t believe the mayor should be there… I understand English. I know what a member is. And it is very specific in the charter that he’s not to participate in council affairs. He just presides.”

That December, Cunningham wrote a letter to then-FOIC Executive Director Mitchell W. Pearlman, asking for an opinion on seven situations “which have confronted the Common Council in our city for many years.” One question was whether the mayor, city clerk, corporation counsel, and town chairman of a political party were allowed at caucuses.

Nearly a month later, the FOIC declined to issue an advisory ruling. “The commission thought it was inappropriate to address the question proposed in an advisory opinion because there were too many ‘ifs,’” Pearlman said. “The questions that were posed couldn’t be answered flatly. We didn’t know enough facts.”

He continued, “The commission thought it would be best if these questions were raised in the form of a contested case.”

Norwalk Current searched the commission’s records and found no earlier contested case or formal complaint addressing this question. The news site’s complaint, filed in June, may be the first. The hearing has not been scheduled as of publication.