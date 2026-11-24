NORWALK, Conn. — A free art exhibit marking World AIDS Day will bring work by 10 Connecticut artists and three panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to The SoNo Collection in Norwalk from Dec. 1-6.

Titled “HOPE: Health of People Everywhere,” the exhibit is organized through a partnership between Norwalk nonprofits Triangle Community Center and Circle Care Center. It will be displayed on the mall’s second floor near Bloomingdale’s Court.

The exhibit opens Dec. 1 with a public wine and cheese reception in the evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. Artwork will remain on display through Dec. 6, with hours varying by day.

World AIDS Day is observed annually on Dec. 1 to raise awareness about HIV, recognize efforts to combat stigma and discrimination, and to remember people who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The exhibit also is part of the National AIDS Memorial’s effort to bring panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to communities across the country to raise awareness and provide HIV/AIDS education.

“As an artist, the idea of sharing art from a community directly impacted by the AIDS pandemic and the ongoing HIV epidemic is a way to bring awareness to the importance of being and becoming more visible,” said Stephen Lucin, director of marketing at Circle Care Center.

Lucin said the exhibit celebrates the creativity and visibility of LGBTQ+ people and their allies while honoring those who came before them.

The exhibit is free and open to the public at The SoNo Collection, 100 N. Water St.

Exhibit hours: