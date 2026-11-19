NORWALK, Conn. — The Water Pollution Control Authority voted on three agenda items and heard two reports at its meeting on Nov. 16.

Agenda Items

The first agenda item the Water Pollution Control Authority approved was a proposed private sanitary sewer extension at 210 Richards Ave.

Christine Cardascia, the permit engineer in Norwalk’s Public Works Division, said there is “a lot of land” on Richards Avenue and the proposal involved subdividing and adding three new lots.

“Richards Ave. itself doesn’t have a gravity sewer main, so they have to use force pumps to go up through and connect to the public sanitary sewer on Coventry Place,” Cardascia said.

The three systems would combine into one, Cardascia said.

Future property owners would partially be responsible for taking care of the sewer “financially or otherwise,” Darren Oustafine, chairman of the authority said.

Anne Wennerstrand, a member of the authority, asked if there was any documentation that confirmed the system can handle the additional line.

A city employee said that was not required for this project because it is less than 10 residential units.

“The development will contribute to the City’s tax base through additional property tax revenue, bring new residents who will support local businesses and services, and strengthen the neighborhood,” said Vanessa Valadares, Chief of Operations and Public Works in a statement.

“Overall, it represents a modest but positive contribution to [the] City’s housing, economy, and long-term community growth,” Valadares continued in her statement.

In the other two agenda items, the authority also referred the plan to the Public Works Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission, as required by Connecticut Statute 8-24.

The Department of Public Works published the drainage plans for Richards Avenue online.

Operations Report

Trevor Steeprock, a project leader at Veolia, gave the monthly Contract Operation report.

The company’s collections systems team completed three miles of CCTV, three miles of SLRAT, two and a half miles of sewer cleaning and 145 manhole inspections, Steeprock said.

Steeprock also said the company did some work in its plant.

The team responded to eight service calls within town and the IPP Inspection Program conducted 25 inspections, Steeprock added.

The next Water Pollution Control Authority meeting is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.