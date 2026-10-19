NORWALK, Conn. — Volunteers lined four bridges over Interstate 95 on Saturday as Norwalk joined No Kings: Vote Early, a nationwide day of action.

Dozens of No Kings rallies were planned across Connecticut, with the focus on early voting. Organizers included Indivisible, the League of Women Voters, CT 50501 and General Strike Connecticut. It was the fourth No Kings effort in Connecticut since June 2025.

Norwalk took a different approach than the big rallies in Hartford. Volunteers stood on the bridges in chilly, windy weather, hoping to reach drivers on the highway. Each bridge had its own volunteer organizer.

Event pages on Mobilize called the day nonpartisan, and organizers said the goal was to help people make a plan to vote early. Some signs on the bridges also urged drivers to vote blue.

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, who served on the City Council last year, said bridges reach far more people than a protest on the Green because drivers pass by all day.