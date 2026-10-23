NORWALK, Conn. — The search for Norwalk’s next schools superintendent is moving ahead. A search firm told the Board of Education on Tuesday night that it has finished a report on what the community wants in a new leader.

The firm, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, shared the report at the board’s Oct. 20 business meeting. The board expects to select the new superintendent and begin work on July 1, 2027.

The firm met with 348 people, including board members, the interim superintendent, administrators, teachers, support staff, students, parents, and union leaders. It also held an in-person community forum.

Each person was asked three questions: What are the district’s strengths? Where can it grow? What should the next superintendent be like?

The firm also ran an online survey in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. A total of 787 people completed it, and most were parents or guardians of students.

People praised the district’s academic growth, its many special programs, and its caring teachers and staff. They also named its diversity, music and arts programs, focus on students’ feelings and mental health, and school building projects.

HYA presentation slide 14

Based on what people shared, the report says Norwalk wants a superintendent who:

Connects with people

Brings together the board, staff, unions, City Council, state lawmakers, and community partners

Keeps everyone informed and explains the “why” behind decisions

Shows up at schools and events and is easy to talk to

Respects current staff and does not micromanage

Knows Norwalk

Understands the city and its culture

Plans to stay for the long term

Understands different cultures and speaks up for all students

Leads with skill

Manages complex budgets and understands city and state funding

Knows research, curriculum, special education, and Pre-K through 12

Has a clear vision and sets goals to measure progress

Handles local and state politics and stays calm under pressure

Puts students first

Keeps children at the center of every decision, including learning, the arts, and emotional well-being

The next superintendent must also be certified in Connecticut, or be able to get that certification.

What happens next

Recruiting has started. The job ad is live, and applications are open. The firm plans to bring a short list of candidates to the board this winter. After interviewing, the board will pick someone. The public announcement is planned for spring.