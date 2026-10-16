Norwalk Lineup: Fun things to do the Weekend of Oct. 16

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Friday: October 16, 2026

Meet the Mayor Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Location: Eco Evolution, 135 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: Free ☔🍺 Stop by Eco Evolution to meet Mayor Barbara Smyth. Residents can get to know her and ask her questions in a casual setting. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Tunes and Tales

Time: 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿🔁 ☔

Tunes and Tales invites children ages 5 and under to enjoy stories and songs that support emerging language skills. The program welcomes children who can sit quietly next to their grown-up, and a caregiver must be present. Space is limited.

NPL Video Game Club

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Online via YouTube (Norwalk Public Library’s channel)

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁♿☔

The Norwalk Public Library’s Video Game Club goes live on YouTube weekly, with in-house gamer Aldo playing a variety of video games while sharing fun facts and historical anecdotes and interacting with viewers. The family-friendly stream covers both classic and modern games, making it easy to tune in from home.

Riftbound Weekly

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851, USA

Cost: $10

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁♿

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a weekly Riftbound tournament, the new trading card game based on League of Legends. The event runs three rounds for $10, and only genuine, authentic cards are allowed — no proxies or counterfeits.

CRADLE OF FILTH: Majestic In Death II, live

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 29 Marshall St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $53.96+

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁♿

Premier Concerts and Manic present extreme metal band Cradle of Filth at District Music Hall, with openers Blackbraid, Worm, and Black Satellite. The floor is general admission standing room only, and the balcony has reserved seating.

Magic Draft

Time: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up)

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $25

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁♿ ☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a Friday Night Magic booster draft. The format runs three rounds of best-of-three matches, with a booster pack awarded per match win and a bonus pack for anyone who goes 3-0. Players should arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up.

Next Stop Comedy at Spacecat Brewing Company

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Spacecat Brewing Co. Taproom & Beer Garden, 57 Chestnut St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $27.86+

☔

Next Stop Comedy brings stand-up comedians to Spacecat Brewing Company, with a new lineup of performers at every show. Each night features comedians you may have seen on TV or heard on podcasts. Next Stop Comedy was formerly known as Boston Comedy Club.

Full Circle, LIVE

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Odeens at Oak Hills, 165 Fillow St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🍺

Full Circle performs live at Odeens at Oak Hills.

Pimpinella, LIVE

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳 🐾

Party band Pimpinella returns to the beer garden with a night of timeless 70s classic rock, funk, disco, R&B, and soul hits. The band features Francesco Perrouna on bass and vocals, Frank DiCostanzo on guitar and vocals, Mike Ventimiglia on keys and vocals, and Carl Goding on drums and vocals.

Gravity Feed, live

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Sails American Grill, 148 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: Free

🍺

Gravity Feed performs live at Sails American Grill in Rowayton. The restaurant has a nautical-themed dining room and a lounge known for live music and dancing on weekend nights.

Saturday: October 17, 2026

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Beginner’s Yoga with Krystal Harris Time: 11 a.m. to noon Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St., Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: Free ☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Light Twist with Krys teams up with the SoNo Branch Library for a free, 60-minute beginner-friendly vinyasa class led by Krystal Harris. Expect easy-to-follow movement, breathwork, and a fun challenge to start your weekend feeling refreshed. Bring your yoga mat and water, and come as you are. Register Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Coding Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁♿ ☔

Coding Saturdays teaches kids how to code using Scratch, a free block-based programming language developed by MIT for creating interactive stories, games, and animations. The online session runs via Zoom, with login details emailed after registration. Students in grade 2 and above are welcome, and a parent or guardian is recommended to join younger children during the program.

Civic Coffee Hour: Learn how to get more involved

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Eco Evolution, 135 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 ☔

Curious how to get more involved in Norwalk? This event is part of an ongoing series where one or two guest speakers share their knowledge on topics that matter to the community. Past talks have covered transit, resilience, and composting. The guests for this session haven’t been announced yet.

MTG Modern Weekly

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

Cost: $10 plus tax

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁♿ ☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Modern format Magic: The Gathering tournament, running three to four rounds depending on turnout. Players bring a 60-card deck with up to 15 cards in the sideboard, and matches are best-of-three. Prizes are awarded in store credit based on final record, with top payouts increasing when 10 or more players attend. The Magic Companion app is recommended but not required to register.

Author Speaks: Nettie Smith

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St., Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

☔♿

Author Nettie Smith visits the SoNo Branch Library to talk about his books, poems, and love of storytelling. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, he has written Valerie Palmary: A Small-Town Girl, Hidden Possibilities (The Music Within), and Growing Up Amara. He began playing music at age 12 and believes music, poetry, and stories are all connected.

Pokémon TCG League Play

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁♿ ☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Pokémon TCG league, led by Professor Ed, with open, casual play for all skill levels. The league also has its own Discord community for players to connect between events.

SoNo Screams Presents: Scream (1996)

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St., Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

☔♿

The SoNo Branch Library gets into the spooky spirit with a screening of Scream (1996), the horror classic directed by Wes Craven. Grab a seat in the SoNo Community Room for an afternoon of scares.

MTG Commander Weekly

Time: 3 p.m. until close

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $7 plus tax, includes a booster pack

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁♿ ☔

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Commander format Magic: The Gathering meetup, running Saturday afternoons from 3 p.m. until close. Entry includes a booster pack.

The Art of Hope

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: St. Philip Artists’ Guild, 25 France Street, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

The Saint Philip Artists’ Guild and Smilow Breast Center present a group exhibition and open studios at the mansion. The event celebrates courage, resilience, and the healing power of art. It is open to the public, so you can just show up.

Open Mic Night

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Location: Unity Center of Norwalk, 3 Main St, 2nd Floor, #201, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $15 cover

☔ 🔁

Unity Center of Norwalk hosts its monthly Open Mic Night with singer-pianist Kenneth Gartman. Musicians, comedians, poets, and writers are all welcome to perform. Performer sign-up runs from 5:30 to 5:55 p.m., and Kenneth will play piano for singers who bring printed music in their key. Featured entertainer Christina Connors is a singer and mindfulness practitioner. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are for sale, and the party moves to BanC House afterward for a 2-for-1 drink special.

Step In Time! Broadway Karaoke & Dance Night

Time: 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Location: West Rocks Middle School, 81 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $15 per person (snacks included)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿ ☔

Rising Stars Performing Arts hosts a fundraiser night of Broadway karaoke and dancing. Guests can sing their favorite Broadway hits, dance, and win prizes, with snacks included in the ticket price.

The Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience, LIVE

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳 🐾

The Peacheaters pay tribute to more than five decades of music from the Allman Brothers Band. Expect blistering guitar solos, tight harmonies, a Hammond B-3 organ, and a three-drummer rhythm section. Every show has its own set list and plenty of surprises.

THE DAMNED: FINAL DAMNATION 50

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 29 Marshall St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $53.96+

☔

British punk pioneers The Damned bring their Final Damnation 50 show to District Music Hall, with openers The Flamin’ Groovies and The Courettes. Formed in 1976, The Damned were the first punk band to release a single and an album. They are known for mixing punk with garage rock, gothic sounds, and a horror-movie style. The floor is standing room only, and the balcony has reserved seating.

Sunday: October 18, 2026

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

1st Annual Gregory Burnett, Sr. Memorial 5K & Family Fun Run Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Location: Calf Pasture Beach, Calf Pasture Beach Rd, Norwalk, CT 06851 Cost: $45 (5K run/walk), $20 (Legacy Mile/Family Fun Run), $40 (virtual 5K), $15 (virtual Legacy Mile) 🌳 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 The ANu Foundation, Inc. and the Alpha Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi present a 5K and family fun run honoring the legacy of Gregory Burnett, Sr. The event is open to all ages and fitness levels. It includes a timed 5K on a certified course by the water, plus a non-competitive Legacy Mile for the whole family. Virtual options let people take part from anywhere. Proceeds benefit scholarships for local youth, and the top three fundraising groups will receive trophies. Register Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Emily Victoria, LIVE

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Washington Prime, 141 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺

Singer-songwriter Emily Victoria performs live at Washington Prime.

RIFTBOUND PRERIFT

Time: Noon

Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

☔♿

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a prerelease for Riftbound Radiance, the fifth set of the trading card game based on League of Legends. Each player gets a prerelease kit to use during the event. Players compete in three best-of-1 rounds for Radiance packs, with one pack awarded per win. Capacity is capped at 24 players.

LORCANA Hyperia City Prerelease

Time: 12:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Location: Battlegrounds Gaming, 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $35

☔♿

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a prerelease for Lorcana Hyperia City. Each player gets a prerelease kit to build a 40-card deck, and any number of ink colors can be used. Players compete in three best-of-3 rounds. A 3-0 record wins four packs, 2-1 wins two packs, and everyone else gets one pack. The event is capped at 16 players.

Mud Blossom, LIVE

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳 🐾

Mud Blossom brings an afternoon of rock party music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Expect songs from artists like Pearl Jam, Bush, Journey, Bon Jovi, the Beastie Boys, Shinedown, and The Offspring, with a few surprises from Lady Gaga and Maneskin.

Cricut for Kids

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Children’s Activity Room, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔♿

Kids in grades 4 to 8 learn how to use Cricut’s Design Space software to make their own designs. They can use them to create things like cards, cups, and t-shirts. Space is limited.

ABUNDANCE Artists’ Talk

Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Norwalk Art Space, 455 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

☔

The Norwalk Art Space hosts a talk with the artists behind its exhibition, Abundance, which explores food, labor, community, and the natural world. Featured artists include Mia Brownell, Wende Caporale-Greene, Duvian Montoya, Constance Old, and Joan Fitzsimmons. Their work explores everything from the science behind what we eat to immigrant farm workers and ocean pollution. The talk is open to the public, so you can just show up.

Eyed Lady LIVE at Odeen’s at Oak Hills

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Odeens at Oak Hills, 165 Fillow St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

☔🍺

Green Eyed Lady, a Fairfield County band, plays live at Odeens at Oak Hills. The group recreates favorite hits from classic rock and soul playlists, covering a wide mix of bands.

Trivia Sundays at Troupe 429

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 🔁 🍺 ☔

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.

All Them Witches, emma ruth rundle, live

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 29 Marshall St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $48.29+

☔

Premier Concerts and Manic present rock band All Them Witches at District Music Hall, with a solo set from Emma Ruth Rundle. The floor is general admission standing room only, and the balcony has reserved seating. Tickets are limited to six per order.

AFRO RABODAY 3.0

Time: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Bambu Night Club, 11 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $28.52+

🔞☔

Palmhead Entertainment & Events presents AFRO RABODAY 3.0, a late-night party at Bambu Night Club. The night is billed as a mix of culture, good times, and fresh beats.