Norwalk Lineup: Fun things to do the Weekend of Oct. 23

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Friday: October 23, 2026 Tunes and Tales Time: 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. & 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Location: 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 Cost: Free 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♿ Tunes and Tales invites children ages 5 and under to enjoy stories and songs that support emerging language skills. The program welcomes children who can sit quietly next to their grown-up, and a caregiver must be present. Space is limited. First Session Second Session Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

NPL Video Game Club

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Online via YouTube (Norwalk Public Library’s channel)

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁

The Norwalk Public Library’s Video Game Club goes live on YouTube weekly, with in-house gamer Aldo playing a variety of video games while sharing fun facts and historical anecdotes and interacting with viewers. The family-friendly stream covers both classic and modern games, making it easy to tune in from home.

Brien McMahon Girls’ Varsity Volleyball vs. Staples

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: $6 adults, $4 students and seniors, plus a $1 online fee

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔🏅

The Brien McMahon High School girls’ varsity volleyball team hosts Staples High School in a home match. Fans can buy tickets online or at the door.

Spooky History & Immersive Ghost Tours at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: $39.19

☔

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum hosts “Ghosts & Spirits at the Mansion,” a spooky history experience with immersive ghost tours. Tours start every 20 minutes, with the first at 6:00 p.m. and the last at 8:40 p.m.

CMS Halloween Happening

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Concord Magnet School, 126 Concord St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔🏫

Concord Magnet School hosts an evening Halloween gathering for students, families, and teachers. Activities are not listed on the school calendar, so check with the school for details.

Riftbound Weekly

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851, USA

Cost: $10

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a weekly Riftbound tournament, the new trading card game based on League of Legends. The event runs three rounds for $10, and only genuine, authentic cards are allowed — no proxies or counterfeits.

Magic Draft

Time: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up)

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $25

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a Friday Night Magic booster draft. The format runs three rounds of best-of-three matches, with a booster pack awarded per match win and a bonus pack for anyone who goes 3-0. Players should arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up.

Mind The Gap LIVE

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

New Canaan party band Mind The Gap plays the beer garden, bringing a high-energy mix of rock and cover songs. The band has performed around Fairfield County and New York since 2014 and has won the Gates Restaurant Battle of the Bands in New Canaan twice, in 2019 and 2023. Expect a night of dancing.

Joe Gerics in Norwalk

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Laurel Athletic Club, 13 North Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $29

♿☔

Connecticut stand-up comedian and writer Joe Gerics brings his self-deprecating, overly confident style to Laurel Athletic Club. His debut album, “No Good Reason,” topped the Apple Charts and is available on SiriusXM. The venue has a full food menu, a full-service bar, and on-site parking.

American 27’s, LIVE

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Sails American Grill, 148 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 0685

Cost: Free

🍺

American 27’s is a live band that performs music from artists of the 27 Club and much more. Their sets cover rock and pop hits from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. The five-piece group plays around Fairfield County and New Haven County.

Saturday: October 24, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Stew’s Spooktacular Costume Breakfast Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Location: Stew Leonard’s, 100 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Cost: $21.04 for ages 3 to 11, $25.30 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 2 and under 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Stew Leonard’s Norwalk hosts a Halloween breakfast with its costumed characters. The culinary team serves a buffet breakfast, and kids of all ages are encouraged to wear their costumes. Spots are limited, and tickets are first come, first served; both child and adult tickets are required. Tickets Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Padawan Training

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ☔

SoNo Public Library invites Star Wars fans to join a Padawan Training session in a galaxy far, far away. Kids can enjoy a Star Wars-themed activity and have fun with lightsabers, with the Connecticut Temple of the Kessel Saber Guild on the flyer. Registration is required, and extra parking is available across the street at C-Town Grocery.

Coding Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁

Coding Saturdays teaches kids how to code using Scratch, a free block-based programming language developed by MIT for creating interactive stories, games, and animations. The online session runs via Zoom, with login details emailed after registration. Students in grade 2 and above are welcome, and a parent or guardian is recommended to join younger children during the program.

MTG Modern Weekly

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

Cost: $10 plus tax

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Modern format Magic: The Gathering tournament, running three to four rounds depending on turnout. Players bring a 60-card deck with up to 15 cards in the sideboard, and matches are best-of-three. Prizes are awarded in store credit based on final record, with top payouts increasing when 10 or more players attend. The Magic Companion app is recommended but not required to register.

Pokémon TCG League Play

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Pokémon TCG league, led by Professor Ed, with open, casual play for all skill levels. The league also has its own Discord community for players to connect between events.

Halloween Nightfair

Time: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Washington Street Plaza, 50 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🌳 🍺

Washington Street turns into a Halloween festival with pumpkin painting, face painting, games, and trick or treating in the afternoon, plus 60+ vendors and maybe even a baby goat in costume. At night, the main stage hosts live entertainment and a costume contest with cash prizes. Adults can relax at the Beer Garden near the stage, which serves beer, wine, cider, and canned cocktails, with picnic tables and cornhole.

Robotics for Teens

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Teen Room, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Robotics for Teens teaches students how to build and program physical robots using LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kits. The in-person class welcomes students in grades 6 through 12, with a parent or guardian recommended for those in grades 6 and 7. Registration is required.

MTG Commander Weekly

Time: 3 p.m. until close

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $7 plus tax, includes a booster pack

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Commander format Magic: The Gathering meetup, running Saturday afternoons from 3 p.m. until close. Entry includes a booster pack.

SoNo Screams Presents: Obsession

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

☔

SoNo Public Library’s spooky-season series, SoNo Screams, presents Obsession in the SoNo Community Room. Registration is through the library’s online form.

Trunk or Treat at St. Philip’s

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🌳

Families can trick-or-treat from decorated car trunks at St. Philip Church. There will be prizes for Best Decorated Trunk, Best Boy Costume, and Best Girl Costume, and food will be for sale. All proceeds benefit the Midnight Run Ministry.

Brien McMahon Varsity Football vs. Darien

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Jack Casagrande Field, Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06853

Cost: $6 for adults, $4 for students and seniors, plus a $1 online fee

🌳👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🏅

The Brien McMahon High School varsity football team hosts Darien High School in a Friday night home game at Jack Casagrande Field. Fans can buy tickets online before the game.

Late Night Stereo, LIVE

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

Late Night Stereo is a high-energy band that plays the best rock, pop, and punk from the ’90s and 2000s. Their setlist is built to get the crowd jumping and singing along. Come ready to rock out.

Tchaikovsky Festival

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $10 to $60

☔

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra opens its 87th season with an evening of music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Connecticut-born violinist Sirena Huang performs his Violin Concerto, and the night ends with the Pathétique Symphony. The program opens with songs by Nicolas Flagello, sung by soprano Katherine Whyte.

Halloween Rock en Español

Time: 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Bambu Nightclub, 11 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: $20.54+

☔

A live band plays Rock en Español hits from artists like Maná, Soda Stereo, Hombres G, and Los Prisioneros, with dancing after the show. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. and the show starts at 10:15 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

Sunday: October 25, 2026 Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday Joni Wallace & John Taylor LIVE Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Location: Washington Prime, 141 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: Free 🍺 Joni Wallace and John Taylor perform live at Washington Prime on Sunday afternoon. Stop by for live music during your weekend in South Norwalk. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🏫 School event

🏅 School sports

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

A Conversation on Andrew Stasik: Art, Legacy, and Printmaking

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Center for Contemporary Printmaking, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 ☔

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking hosts a panel talk in the gallery about Andrew Stasik, who co-founded the center in 1995 and was a printmaker and teacher. Executive Director Kimberly Henrikson and artists Helen Barnett and Kathy Caraccio will discuss his work, his favorite shapes and colors, and his lasting impact on the printmaking community. The talk goes with the exhibition “A Founder’s Feast,” which is on view through November 8.

The Last Hoorah, LIVE

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 314 Beer Garden, 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

The Last Hoorah is a trio that plays a mix of classic, indie, alternative, and today’s rock. Fans can expect covers of artists like Tom Petty, Paul Simon, The Allman Brothers, and The Black Keys. Two members are Berklee College of Music graduates, and the band has played around Fairfield County for over a decade.

Trivia Sundays at Troupe 429

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 🔁 🍺

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.