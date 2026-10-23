Halloween NightFair returns to SoNo for its third year

NORWALK, Conn. — A free Halloween block party in South Norwalk has become one of the city’s most anticipated fall festivities.

The third annual Halloween NightFair kicks off on 50 Washington Street this Saturday at 2 p.m., with plenty of things to do, eat, and explore before the event wraps at 10 p.m.

All-ages activities this year include pumpkin painting, face painting, trick or treating, and a costume contest at 5 p.m., with cash prizes for creativity and showmanship.

To qualify for the judged contest, costumes — whether gruesome, goofy or glamorous — should:

Be an original concept or creative interpretation of something existing

Be at least 50% homemade

Tell a story through creativity

According to organizers, store-bought costumes are not eligible for the contest, but store-bought clothing, accessories and materials are welcome.

More than 60 vendors will participate in the event this weekend, offering a wide selection of on-theme goods — candles, handmade jewelry, sweatshirts — made by local artists, small businesses, and community organizations.

Food trucks and other vendors will be serving everything from lobster rolls and dumplings to tacos and hot dogs, along with kettle corn and other seasonal sweets.

Adults ages 21 and older can explore the Blind Rhino Beer Garden next to the main stage. This year’s offerings include beer, wine, cider, and canned cocktails and an array of lawn games, including cornhole. A beer tent located near the main stage will also serve a selection of beer, wine, hard cider, and hard seltzers.

The inaugural Halloween NightFair took place in 2023, headlined by electro-house DJ Laidback Luke and pop-rock artist Ryan Cabrera.

Grammy-nominated DJ Wuki, known for his high-energy sets featuring remixes of classic 1980s and other iconic hits, headlines the festival this year.

Norwalk band Similar Kind is also on the music roster. Saturday’s performance marks their third time playing the event. “Year three of the halloween nightfair this saturday … in our hometown Norwalk,” wrote the band in an Instagram post ahead of the festivities. “This year we’re clowning around. Come in your best costume and be ready to dance!”

Admission is free. Parking is available at the following locations: Webster Street Municipal Parking Lot, 55 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Dr.; Haviland Parking Deck, 1-99 Haviland St.; and Maritime Garage, 11 N Water St.

Full beverage, food and vendor lists and more information are available at norwalk.org.